UNICEF - Israel Causing Extensive Destruction in GAZA Neighborhoods Where Civilians Were FORCED to Evacuate TO Prevent BOMBINGS
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 17 hours ago

This new report by UNICEF (United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund) spokesperson James Elder provides compelling evidence of Israel causing extensive destruction in Gaza neighborhoods where civilians were forced to evacuate to "prevent" bombings.

israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

