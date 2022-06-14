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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ), by Walter & Martin - 1. How to deal with demonic activity?
Clash Of Minds
Clash Of Minds
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Welcome to our first edition of Frequently Asked Questions. For ease of reference Clash of Minds will bring you a single short question answered in the What’s up Prof Series every Sunday night 6pm South Africa Standard Time. In this first edition Walter Veith answers the question: How to deal with demonic activity – from What’s up Prof Episode 118: https://youtu.be/QQQH5Pz8hho Donation Options Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/clashofminds Other Donation Options: https://clashofminds.com/about/#donate Download All Clash Of Minds material: https://downloads.clashofminds.com Visit Clash Of Minds Website: https://clashofminds.co.za Visit Clash Of Mind Online Orders: https://za.clashofminds.co.za What's Up Prof other languages PLAYLISTS: CZECH https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0aLSFt42jYg&list=PLdbXyyVfVp-4x5fUMGB9ikkgbfow-5zkz DUTCH: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bA5BO97kBlc&list=PLdbXyyVfVp-4q9xPtmrl2slDXcn5D4_TJ ENGLISH: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XulPyLDycSQ&list=PLdbXyyVfVp-7hBkVKQ3teqZDpkN3MQ4yz GERMAN: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vwqgT1byytc&list=PLdbXyyVfVp-72g7RD09qlisCe-Bh1tlx0 INDONNESIAN https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U4-8VaYNqME&list=PLdbXyyVfVp-72tb50LSMhMz4qBmkyFFTK&index=1 LITHUANIAN https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=km_w511vPBw&list=PLdbXyyVfVp-5xap5ojLwzlEFzELmuZJHk POLISH https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Z1eLckWHsw&list=PLdbXyyVfVp-7AedY0QuLM_H7BwE9Isr2y PORTUGUESE https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OITwLHkiZEw&list=PLdbXyyVfVp-4HGSZ5hWZS37laS9bb7vWT ROMANIAN: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z9_AWGhOjIQ&list=PLdbXyyVfVp-59iR5TdZyVyWQJkuSbnp3f RUSSIAN https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HZzRJ56nR2s&list=PLdbXyyVfVp-47ih4TmhdL3xlZzYFlxTDj SERBIAN: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NfP7IgAzv4A&list=PLdbXyyVfVp-7IN_v7cfZXYyHhR0Mxol0K SLOVAK https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uJ1T6CZZmLk&list=PLdbXyyVfVp-6H_MCbrVVqDOmoqhbegyav Alternative Platforms: Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/clashofminds Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/clashofminds Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clashofminds Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Amazing-Discoveries-Africa:5 Ugetube: https://ugetube.com/@clashofminds Soundcloud (Audio ONLY): https://soundcloud.com/clashofminds

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