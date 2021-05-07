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KATIE HOBBS ON THE RUN! - ARIZONA AUDIT UPDATE
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189 views • May 07, 2021
Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs fled the scene faster than the Roadrunner when Jordan Conradson from TGP confronted her about her interference in the Arizona Audit. Only guilty parties run away; lets keep holding them to the fire Patriots! Something will break our way!
From The Gate Way Pundit: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/05/working-hard-shut-audit-hiding-tgp-reporter-confronts-az-secretary-state-katie-hobbs-katie-hobbs-runs-video/
From The Gate Way Pundit: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/05/working-hard-shut-audit-hiding-tgp-reporter-confronts-az-secretary-state-katie-hobbs-katie-hobbs-runs-video/
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