Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Dr. Joel Wallach Nerves in a Pinch: How a Thickened Skull Can Cause Nerve Trouble DWD 5/2/24
channel image
Daily with Doc and Becca
3 Subscribers
20 views
Published Yesterday

Dr. Joel Wallach Nerves in a Pinch: How a Thickened Skull Can Cause Nerve Trouble DWD 5/2/24

Dr. Wallach will discuss the approximately 60 diseases that stem from Osteoporosis of the skull including: Facial numbness or tingling, Vision problems, Hearing loss, Difficulty swallowing, Dizziness


In the show Dr. Wallach gives us a great explanation of the effects of Osteoporosis of the Skull and what happens as each of the Cranial Nerves get pinched. How the Skull can change in thickness relatively quickly.


Dr. Wallach took questions on;

Tremors,

Allergies,

Asthma,

Peripheral Neuropathy,

Multiple Sclerosis,

Knee problems,

Trigeminal Neuralgia,

Skin Infection.


STREAM SCHEDULE: Monday - Friday 12PM PST / 1PM MST / 2pm CST / 3PM EST


To Join Us Visit:

www.DailyWithDocZoom.com


Submit a written question to Dr. Joel Wallach at:

https://dailywithdoc.com


Sign up for our Free newsletter, delivered right to your inbox: https://dailywithdoc.com


Watch recent shows, shop our store, find more Alternative Empowering articles and videos at:


https://dailywithdoc.com


** Now on Apple TV App

https://apps.apple.com/app/daily-with-doc-empower-health/id6476116926


** Now on Vimeo

https://vimeo.com/user210503445/collections


** Now on Roku TV App https://channelstore.roku.com/details/517aef6b4ed64db3e0367310304fe3fc/daily-with-doc-and-becca


Follow Us On Rumble:

⁠https://rumble.com/user/CriticalHealthNews

Follow Us On Facebook:

⁠https://www.facebook.com/CriticalHealth⁠


Follow Us On YouTube:

⁠https://www.youtube.com/@CriticalHealthNews


Follow Us On Twitter:

⁠https://twitter.com/DailywithDoc


iHeartRadio

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-daily-with-doc-becca-119135605/


Spotify

⁠https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/dailywithdoc

Apple Podcasts

⁠https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/dailywithdoc/id1698055149

CastBox

⁠https://castbox.fm/channel/id5519268?country=us

Amazon Music / Podcasts

⁠https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/264669db-a24c-4c55-a519-aa794e95d047/dailywithdoc

⁠Overcast.fm/⁠ App

DailywithDoc


Pocketcasts

⁠https://pca.st/hdlbwnpz


Follow Us On Brighteon

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/dailywithdoc


TikTok

@DailywithDoc


Limited Time: Get a free 15-minute consultation with a Certified Wholistic Health Coach! Complete the assessment at www.DIYwithDocWallach.com


Become a Certified Wholistic Health Coach with us www.CoachwithBecca.com


#DRJOELWALLACH #BECCADUKES #DAILYWITHDOC #CRITICALHEALTHNEWS #90FORLIFE #CERTIFIEDWHOLISTICHEALTHCOACH #HEALTHCOACH #KETO #WEIGHTLOSS #NUTRITION #OSTEOPEROSISOFTHESKULL

Keywords
nutritionweightlossketocoast2coasthealthcoachdrjoelwallach90forlifebeccadukesdailywithdoccriticalhealthnewscertifiedwholistichealthcoach

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket