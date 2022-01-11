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Dr. Lee Merritt - Session 86: The fog is lifting
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84 views • January 11, 2022
Corona Investigative Committee, January 8, 2022
Dr. Lee Merritt (Orthopedist and spine surgeon)
The Corona Committee was formed by four lawyers. It is conducting an evidence review of the Corona crisis and actions.
Learn more about the committee:
https://corona-ausschuss.de/en/
Anonymous tips to the Corona Committee:
https://securewhistleblower.com
Dr. Reiner Fuellmichs english Telegram channel:
https://t.me/s/ReinerFuellmichEnglish
Tor:
http://2hfjtvg32qm6kjo2esoqu3djhc6xctn2wofnkrpc4vjez47a5wei44qd.onion
Only through your donation the work of the Committee is possible:
https://corona-ausschuss.de/en/donate/
Dr. Lee Merritt (Orthopedist and spine surgeon)
The Corona Committee was formed by four lawyers. It is conducting an evidence review of the Corona crisis and actions.
Learn more about the committee:
https://corona-ausschuss.de/en/
Anonymous tips to the Corona Committee:
https://securewhistleblower.com
Dr. Reiner Fuellmichs english Telegram channel:
https://t.me/s/ReinerFuellmichEnglish
Tor:
http://2hfjtvg32qm6kjo2esoqu3djhc6xctn2wofnkrpc4vjez47a5wei44qd.onion
Only through your donation the work of the Committee is possible:
https://corona-ausschuss.de/en/donate/
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