EPSTEIN VICTIM HAS TAPES SHOWING ‘SUPER VIP’ ELITES RAPING AND MURDERING CHILDREN
Sarah Ransome told a court that she made copies of tapes showing VIP elites raping and killing children and committing other heinous crimes. This newly released deposition has revealed that Epstein made several tapes of some of his most powerful and wealthy friends – and due to their extremely sensitive nature, she has made copies and stored them in secure locations all over the world.
Source: https://rumble.com/c/THEPEOPLESVOICE
