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This Is Not up for Debate: On a Clear and Convincing Basis, These Vaccines Are Causing Death
The Bradford Hill Criteria for Causality Confirm
- Is there a large signal? Yes, 13,388 American deaths in VAERS.
- Is there a temporal association? Yes. 80% of these deaths occur within a week. 50% will occur within a couple of days.
- Is it internally consistent? Are there near-misses? Yes. Blood clots, heart attacks, myocarditis, and so on.
- Is it externally consistent? Yes. Record life insurance deaths and a record number of athletes dying on the field.
- Do randomized trials affirm? Yes. More deaths in Pfizer's vaccine group than in the placebo.
Dr. Peter McCullough: "I'm a trained epidemiologist. I'm an expert in applying these criteria. On a more probable than not basis, and almost certainly clear and convincing [basis], these vaccines are causing death."
Full Video: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/video/2022/06/dr-peter-mccullough-texas-senate-committee-on-health-human-services-video/ref/8/