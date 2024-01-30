White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1866 - Dana W Ryan M - Jones' trial starts

Dana and Ryan were driving west on U.S. 74, when Jones, who was going the wrong way, slammed into them at 85mph. Dana and Ryan were pronounced dead at the scene, while their dog Charlotte suffered a broken leg. Jones’ blood-alcohol level was twice the legal limit and he had been arrested 3 previous times for DWI.
