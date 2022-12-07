UNA MUJER CABALGA LA BESTIA: Seductora de almas

Título en inglés: “A Woman Rides the Beast”
More in Spanish: https://www.thebereancall.org/spanish
More about Catholicism: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/catholicism
Free eBook: https://davehunt.org
“Miren los frutos de la Reforma, con las numerosas divisiones y denominaciones entre los protestantes”, es lo que declaran frecuentemente los apologistas católicos. “¿Cómo puede tal confusión ser de Dios?” La implicación es que sólo los protestantes tienen diferencias doctrinales entre ellos, mientras que la Iglesia Católica Romana es una unidad de 980 millones de fieles adherentes que creen y practican lo mismo. Por supuesto, eso está lejos de ser verdad. El catolicismo da una falsa impresión de unidad porque mantiene bajo un enorme velo sus grandes desacuerdos en doctrina y práctica.
Our main website: www.thebereancall.org
Store: store.thebereancall.org
Download our app: www.thebereancall.org/app
Sign up for our email updates: https://www.thebereancall.org/subscribe
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.