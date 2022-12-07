Create New Account
UNA MUJER CABALGA LA BESTIA: Seductora de almas
The Berean Call
Published Yesterday |

Título en inglés: “A Woman Rides the Beast”


More in Spanish: https://www.thebereancall.org/spanish

More about Catholicism: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/catholicism

Free eBook: https://davehunt.org


“Miren los frutos de la Reforma, con las numerosas divisiones y denominaciones entre los protestantes”, es lo que declaran frecuentemente los apologistas católicos. “¿Cómo puede tal confusión ser de Dios?” La implicación es que sólo los protestantes tienen diferencias doctrinales entre ellos, mientras que la Iglesia Católica Romana es una unidad de 980 millones de fieles adherentes que creen y practican lo mismo. Por supuesto, eso está lejos de ser verdad. El catolicismo da una falsa impresión de unidad porque mantiene bajo un enorme velo sus grandes desacuerdos en doctrina y práctica.


catholicspanishdave huntberean calla woman rides the beast

