What You Don't Know About Ellen White. Spirit of Prophecy & Seventh-Day Adventists. Elijah Is SDA

The Jews tried to stop the proclamation of the message that
had been predicted in the Word of God; but prophecy must be fulfilled. The Lord
says, "Behold, I will send you Elijah the prophet before the coming of the
great and dreadful day of the Lord" (Malachi 4:5). Somebody is to come in
the spirit and power of Elijah, and when he appears, men may say, "You are
too earnest, you do not interpret the Scriptures in the proper way. Let me tell
you how to teach your message." 1SM 412
When EGW says "when HE appears" is referring to a person. That word is NOT supplied. She says above "you" do not interpret the Scriptures in the proper way. Clearly she is referring to a specific person who would come after her.
