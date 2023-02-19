Create New Account
What You Don't Know About Ellen White. Spirit of Prophecy & Seventh-Day Adventists. Elijah Is SDA
SavingHealthMinistries
Published 18 hours ago

The Jews tried to stop the proclamation of the message that had been predicted in the Word of God; but prophecy must be fulfilled. The Lord says, "Behold, I will send you Elijah the prophet before the coming of the great and dreadful day of the Lord" (Malachi 4:5). Somebody is to come in the spirit and power of Elijah, and when he appears, men may say, "You are too earnest, you do not interpret the Scriptures in the proper way. Let me tell you how to teach your message." 1SM 412

When EGW says "when HE appears" is referring to a person. That word is NOT supplied. She says above "you" do not interpret the Scriptures in the proper way. Clearly she is referring to a specific person who would come after her.


