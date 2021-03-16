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LUCIFER IS NOT SATAN
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150 views • March 16, 2021
Satan and Lucifer were created as two distinctly different entities, but somewhere in history we have mistakenly come to think of them as one and the same. One is a deceiver and the other steals souls. And, one's time here is drawing to a close, along with his followers.
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