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The Documented Negative Effects of Covid Vaccines
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360 views • October 26, 2021
While the mainstream media is endlessly asserting that vaccination is safe and effective, there have been numberous documented side-effects from Covid shots that are not being pubicized. Indeed, anyone who has the audacity to speak publicly about these side-effects is maligned as a conspiracy theorist and anti-vaxxer.
Yet these effects appear in the literature; mainstream, peer reviewed journals. A number of doctors and scientists have spoken out, yet their voices are rarely heard by the population at large.
Join us on this episode of Objective:Health as we take an objective look at some of the clinical effects of Covid vaccinations.
For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:
♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth
♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/
♥Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/objectivehealth
♥LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@objectivehealth:f
♥Odysee: https://odysee.com/@objectivehealth:f
And you can check out all of our previous shows (pre YouTube) here:
♥https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/16H-nK-N0ANdsA5JFTT12_HU5nUYRVS9YcQh331dG2MI/edit?usp=sharing
********
The information presented on this show is not intended to replace a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice.
The intent is to share knowledge and information we encounter during our research and encourage you to do the same!
Yet these effects appear in the literature; mainstream, peer reviewed journals. A number of doctors and scientists have spoken out, yet their voices are rarely heard by the population at large.
Join us on this episode of Objective:Health as we take an objective look at some of the clinical effects of Covid vaccinations.
For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:
♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth
♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/
♥Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/objectivehealth
♥LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@objectivehealth:f
♥Odysee: https://odysee.com/@objectivehealth:f
And you can check out all of our previous shows (pre YouTube) here:
♥https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/16H-nK-N0ANdsA5JFTT12_HU5nUYRVS9YcQh331dG2MI/edit?usp=sharing
********
The information presented on this show is not intended to replace a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice.
The intent is to share knowledge and information we encounter during our research and encourage you to do the same!
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