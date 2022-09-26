Referendums To Join Russia Start In Ukraine

Patrick Lancaster. English subtitles.





Sep 23, 2022 Today the Referendums To Join Russia Started In Ukraine. Ukraine condemns it calling them a ‘propaganda show’ but never the less the voting begins in Russian-controlled territory of what is internationally recognized as Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, & Lugansk Regions (Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics).

As you most probably know there have been huge developments in the Russia - Ukraine war this week.

The west keeps supporting Ukraine with more and more weapons which seems to be antagonizing Russia. They continue to refuse to show the full story of what has been happening in Donbass for the last 8 years. The Russian President seems to have had enough and says Russia is ready to use nuclear weapons & any other means of mass destruction in case of a threat to territorial integrity and weapons of mass disruption are used on Russia. and he says “This is not a bluff,” . The Russian Defense Minister Shoigu says Russia is at war with the collective West," and a Partial mobilization has been announced by Russia. The has today US privately warned Russia against using nuclear weapons.

We are on the ground in Kherson to show you what is really happening and we will be going to all 4 referendums making the most in-depth coverage available.

