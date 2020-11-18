18th November Election Update...in description

18th November Election Update...



Biden will not be president

Facebook removed President elect 12 hours ago..so now he is just BIDEN

Seal team 6 confiscated Hardware in Canada and in GERMANY.....in a CIA building and CIA operative was wounded in the raid

also one in Spain



From Trump team

there are 6 OPTIONS can only disclose 1 and 6



1..is the election is won by the court system and there will be arrest..prolly not going to happen

2

3

4

5 can not be disclosed

6 RING of Soldiers stationed around the WHITE HOUSE and nobody knocking on the door will be allowed to come in.



Media has been hiding the TRUTH and telling Lies and that is Treason by telling TRUMP is losing and BIDEN has won.

and it is total the opposite of what is truth. Boris Johnson is hiding and does not have the virus...he is a weak guy, that is why



Next 4 years with Trump



CIA will have a good cleaning

NSA just a few bad apples, not as bad



take it anyway you want...BIDEN will not be allowed to be president by the Military

The second term will be all the things that most have been talking about...



IF TRUMP WAS PART OF THE DEEP STATE they would be trying to keep him in..so there is your answer if TRUMP is part of the DEEP STATE



NESARA.....A financial change.....a new banking System....Can't under the current situation.

can not happen while the OLD GUARD is still pulling the STRINGS...so more likely NESARA will be next year.

Very small possibility December 14,15,th...but that is if the old system is taken down...once that is done ..then NESARA can happen..

anyone telling you sweet lies it already happened ...you better find another disinfo agent to listen to.



The SEA will come and clean the beach and remove all the garbage and start with new clean sand on the beach...

A new FRESH ENERGY will wash away the garbage and Humanity will get a new fresh start so Humanity

can move into a New Dimension..