2/4/25 TRUMP: USA Will Own Gaza! USAID AI DOGE Crime Mapping, SWF, Primary Water!!

2/4/25 Tonight, Trump announced the USA will OWN Gaza after Netanyahu meeting. Also, DOGE engineers AI mapping of USAID crime operations will lead to massive indictments. Bondi Confirmed, Gabbard/RFK set for Senate Floor Votes: 202-224-3121! Call your Senators! Also, Primary Water: Trump can make Americans healthy again by accessing deep spring aquifers! Prayer Waves Ongoing with full AoG & Force! WE ARE FREE!





PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO Thank You!





Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather to share opinions and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about this subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.

Ph Miracle: Sometimes I really mess up on my memory of names! Sorry! But Robert O Young presents excellent info on how our Ph is the #1 immunity vs toxins, emf assault and biowarfare:

https://drrobertyoung.com/blog/





President Trump’s Social Media:

https://truthsocial.com/





TAKE ACTION!

https://billblasterapp.org/

Senate: 202-224-3121

House: 202-225-3121

Johnson: 202-225-2777





Election Watch:

https://electionwatch.info/





TRUMP announces USA will OWN Gaza:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/02/breaking-trump-announces-us-will-take-gaza-strip/





DOGE Capture of USAID DS Ops & $$!

https://dailycaller.com/2025/02/04/rooke-trump-usaid-doge-deep-state-machine/





Pam Bondi confirmed as AG:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/02/watch-live-senate-votes-confirm-pam-bondi-as/





Archbishop Vigano, Deep Church: COUNTER Revolution to Globalist Tyranny:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/02/archbishop-vigano-letter-american-catholics/





TRUMP Removes USA from UN Human Rights Council & Funding!

https://www.indiatvnews.com/news/world/trump-announces-withdrawal-from-un-human-rights-council-halt-to-funding-for-palestinian-refugees-2025-02-05-974681





MTG: Bills to Abolish USAID/English Official US Language:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/02/rep-marjorie-taylor-greene-introduce-bills-abolish-usaid/





David Hogg Elected Vice-Chair of DNC with major backing of Tim Walz!

https://san.com/cc/david-hogg-wins-dnc-vice-chair-role-pledges-to-mobilize-young-voters/

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/02/some-democrats-are-already-admitting-david-hogg-was/





Primary Water! The KEY 2 MAHA!

https://primarywater.org/?page_id=26





Dr Robert O Young: The Ph Miracle:

https://drrobertyoung.com/blog/

https://drrobertyoung.com/

https://phmiracleproducts.com/





Listen to “The Blessing”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zp6aygmvzM4





You Are Free TV celebrates our sponsor, C60 Evo! 5G Protection, DNA repair, health-in-aging and more!





YAFTV offers a 15% off code for ALL C60 Evo products to monthly supporters on Ko-fi!

https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv





For ALL Viewers,10% discount:





LINK: Https://www.c60evo.com/YAFTV





CODE: YAFTV





To Support You Are Free TV:





https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv

(Monthly supporters sent 15% C60Evo discount)





https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv





Bitcoin:

1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ





Watch all YAFTV’s videos here:

https://rumble.com/user/youarefreetv

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yj9vGuJcBkqs/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6JKILwSdIfde/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/youarefreetv

https://odysee.com/@YouAreFreeTV:9?view=content

https://gab.com/youarefreetv

https://gettr.com/user/youarefreetv

https://franksocial.com/profile/201326

https://truthsocial.com/@youarefreetv





Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!

We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!

Prayer Wave!! WE ARE FREE !!