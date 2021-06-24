Ken Bennett is 70-80% Convinced Those Objecting to the Audit are Hiding Something.

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“I am now convinced that people who are screaming about why we’re doing this, people who won’t give us the second passwords to get into the tabulation machines... telling us that there is nothing we need to see back there, people that are accusing and calling this a fraud or a sham or whatever they want to call it, makes me wonder what they are trying to hide.”