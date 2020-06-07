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Βηθλεέμ: Η πόλη του Ιησού!
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4 views • June 07, 2020
Η Βηθλεέμ είναι μια πόλη στην οποία κάθε γωνιά είναι ιερή. Χριστιανοί όλου του κόσμου έρχονται εδώ με αιτήματα για βοήθεια αλλά και με ευγνωμοσύνη. Αυτός είναι ο τόπος που γεννά την περισυλλογή και την αναζήτηση πνευματικής ζεστασιάς. Όντας εδώ, φαίνεται να κάνουμε μια παύση και να πλησιάζουμε στον Θεό. Και οι καρδιές μας γεμίζουν με τη ζεστασιά από το τρεμάμενο φως του Αστεριού της Βηθλεέμ!
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