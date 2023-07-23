Wrath, Retribution, and Hope

Have you ever wondered why the Holy Scriptures never mention the name of Nero even though Nero was the perpetrator of great evil against the Church (even executing Peter and Paul), burning Christians like giant candles for his festivities? It was because they had nothing good to say about him, and Exodus 22:28 and Acts 23:5 COMMAND us not to speak evil of someone whom God has placed in authority over us, and that would be EVERYONE in the highest position of leadership—including the person in the White House. Whether or not we like them is irrelevant: they are there. Scripture is clear: do not speak evil of them.





#SpeakingEvil, #Wrath, #Hope