Steven Witkoff & Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, along with their delegation
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
72 views • 3 weeks ago

UPDATE, bottom.

TODAY: Donald Trump's special envoy Steven Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, along with their delegation (captured on video), arrived in Oman to take part in "indirect talks" on the nuclear issue.

The Iranian Foreign Minister conveyed the provisions of Tehran's position to his Omani counterpart for subsequent transmission to the US delegation.

Iranian and US delegations to discuss nuclear dossier only at indirect talks in Oman — Iranian Foreign Minister

Negotiations between Iranian and U.S. delegations have begun in Muscat, Oman, with Omani mediation.

Later, Axios reports that Donald Trump may be willing to offer concessions in hopes of striking a nuclear deal with Iran.

UPDATE:  Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Negotiations with the US were held in a constructive atmosphere based on mutual respect. It was agreed that the talks will continue next week.

Witkoff and Araghchi "spoke privately for a few minutes" in the presence of the Omani Foreign Minister as they left the negotiation venue, according to the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

Last night this: 

US State Department spokeswoman: The Iranians are not in a position to set any rules or make any demands.

