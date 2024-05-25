Serving British MP says Britain is at war.

British Member of Parliament since 2010 Andrew Bridgen discussing how Britain is already at war with Russia, its just the people dont know yet. Also current British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak wants out so has called a General Election 4th July 2024. Davos owned Sir Keir Starmer will be the UK war time Prime minister. The West is pushing for WW3. Repent, brothers and sisters, ask God to reveal his son Jesus, believe he is Lord and God, and was crucified and shed his blood for our sins and is risen.
