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Constantine and Christianity
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74 views • September 09, 2019
The story of early Christianity is a story of struggle, persecution and martyrdom, often at the hands of the ruling government. Yet, less than 300 years after the founding of the Church, Emperor Constantine adopted Christianity as the official religion of the most powerful empire the world had ever known. Who was Constantine and why did he claim to be a Christian?
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http://www.TomorrowsWorld.org
Viewpoint Archives - http://www.lcgCanada.org/viewpoint-archive.php
We'd love to hear from you. Email us at [email protected].
Keywords
spiritualityreligiontomorrows world viewpointtomorrows worldreligionsconstantineconstantine and christianityemperor constantine and christianityconstantines conversioncouncil of nicaeaedict of milanclement of alexandriaadoption of christianitychristianity and roman empireroman christianitypagan christianityorigins of christianitypagan popefalse christians
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