BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Watch The Water, Microchip Implants, Mask Mandates Back To Steal Election & Green Energy Fail
Aimless News
Aimless News
432 followers
Follow
3
Share
Report
144 views • April 13, 2022
People Are Switching Their IRA's To Gold & Silver In Record Numbers, For Free & No Penalty - https://aimlessnews.com/GoldcoIRA/bri

The Best News Aggregate Site On The Web - Whatfinger News - https://www.whatfinger.com/

Surety Bonds Will Bring These Tyrants Down - https://bondsforthewin.com/

Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate


Sources used in video:

Watch The Water, Dr. Ardus and Stew Peters - https://rumble.com/v10mnew-live-world-premiere-watch-the-water.html

I guess microchip implants aren't conspiracy anymore - https://www.bbc.com/news/business-61008730?ref_src=aimlessnews

Philly reinstitutes masks, this is about midterm elections - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/04/go-philly-reimposes-indoor-mask-mandate/?ref_src=aimlessnews

The most incompetent admin ever - https://resistthemainstream.org/watch-pete-buttigieg-tries-to-take-down-desantis-on-the-view-but-it-backfires-spectacularly/?ref_src=aimlessnews

How Zuckerberg bought an election - https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/03/31/documentary-blows-the-lid-off-the-400-million-zuckerberg-effort-to-elect-biden/?ref_src=aimlessnews

This is how they cheated, deep dive thread - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/this-is-how-they-cheated-true-the-vote-has-the-receipts-on-video/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Something is up with the Hunter laptop - https://resistthemainstream.org/rep-jim-jordan-notices-a-shift-in-hunter-biden-story-something-is-up/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Rush predicted Obama would give the word to remove Biden - https://rightnewswire.com/rush-limbaugh-predicted-this-is-what-would-cause-barack-obama-to-force-joe-biden-to-resign/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Staged war photos, something is up with this - https://defiantamerica.com/photos-elaborate-staged-photoshoots-in-the-middle-of-a-war-zone-are-almost-impossible-yet-heres-zelensky-making-one/?ref_src=aimlessnews

This doesn't go along with the deep state plan - https://www.sciencealert.com/scientists-rewind-the-age-of-human-skin-cells-back-30-years?ref_src=aimlessnews

Seriously, where are these teachers coming from - https://nypost.com/2022/04/11/california-teacher-arrested-for-allegedly-molesting-students/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Another green energy fail - https://twitter.com/JohnLeePettim13/status/1513430981369282560?ref_src=aimlessnews

And - https://twitter.com/JohnLeePettim13/status/1513430993276973059?ref_src=aimlessnews

Rugby streaker - https://nypost.com/2022/04/11/rugby-streaker-javon-jackson-dumped-by-boyfriend-disgrace/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Saudi TV - https://twitter.com/AsaadHannaa/status/1513681354348716035?ref_src=aimlessnews

Babylon Bee - https://babylonbee.com/news/blm-leaders-call-for-renewed-protests-this-summer-after-finding-a-fantastic-beach-house-for-sale-on-zillow/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1512993096891478018?ref_src=aimlessnews

Song - Sex Offender Shuffle - https://youtu.be/4j4Do1HYLMg



FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.

The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.

Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.

These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Keywords
current eventsnewspolitics
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Senate Fails to Advance Digital Asset Market Clarity Act in 49-50 Vote

Senate Fails to Advance Digital Asset Market Clarity Act in 49-50 Vote

Belle Carter
Modi Calls for Global Governance Reform as BRICS Adopts New Delhi Declaration

Modi Calls for Global Governance Reform as BRICS Adopts New Delhi Declaration

Edison Reed
Trump calls AI doomsday warnings a “hoax” pushed by radical Democrats and China

Trump calls AI doomsday warnings a “hoax” pushed by radical Democrats and China

Cassie B.
French Prosecutors Identify New Suspected Epstein Recruiters, Say Probe Extends to New York and Riviera

French Prosecutors Identify New Suspected Epstein Recruiters, Say Probe Extends to New York and Riviera

Chase Codewell
Russia and India Move to Develop BRICS Cross-Border Payment System

Russia and India Move to Develop BRICS Cross-Border Payment System

Garrison Vance
Saudi Arabia May Run Out of Oil Stocks if East-West Pipeline Not Restarted Within Days, Report Says

Saudi Arabia May Run Out of Oil Stocks if East-West Pipeline Not Restarted Within Days, Report Says

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy