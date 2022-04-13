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Watch The Water, Microchip Implants, Mask Mandates Back To Steal Election & Green Energy Fail
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144 views • April 13, 2022
People Are Switching Their IRA's To Gold & Silver In Record Numbers, For Free & No Penalty - https://aimlessnews.com/GoldcoIRA/bri
The Best News Aggregate Site On The Web - Whatfinger News - https://www.whatfinger.com/
Surety Bonds Will Bring These Tyrants Down - https://bondsforthewin.com/
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Sources used in video:
Watch The Water, Dr. Ardus and Stew Peters - https://rumble.com/v10mnew-live-world-premiere-watch-the-water.html
I guess microchip implants aren't conspiracy anymore - https://www.bbc.com/news/business-61008730?ref_src=aimlessnews
Philly reinstitutes masks, this is about midterm elections - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/04/go-philly-reimposes-indoor-mask-mandate/?ref_src=aimlessnews
The most incompetent admin ever - https://resistthemainstream.org/watch-pete-buttigieg-tries-to-take-down-desantis-on-the-view-but-it-backfires-spectacularly/?ref_src=aimlessnews
How Zuckerberg bought an election - https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/03/31/documentary-blows-the-lid-off-the-400-million-zuckerberg-effort-to-elect-biden/?ref_src=aimlessnews
This is how they cheated, deep dive thread - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/this-is-how-they-cheated-true-the-vote-has-the-receipts-on-video/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Something is up with the Hunter laptop - https://resistthemainstream.org/rep-jim-jordan-notices-a-shift-in-hunter-biden-story-something-is-up/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Rush predicted Obama would give the word to remove Biden - https://rightnewswire.com/rush-limbaugh-predicted-this-is-what-would-cause-barack-obama-to-force-joe-biden-to-resign/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Staged war photos, something is up with this - https://defiantamerica.com/photos-elaborate-staged-photoshoots-in-the-middle-of-a-war-zone-are-almost-impossible-yet-heres-zelensky-making-one/?ref_src=aimlessnews
This doesn't go along with the deep state plan - https://www.sciencealert.com/scientists-rewind-the-age-of-human-skin-cells-back-30-years?ref_src=aimlessnews
Seriously, where are these teachers coming from - https://nypost.com/2022/04/11/california-teacher-arrested-for-allegedly-molesting-students/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Another green energy fail - https://twitter.com/JohnLeePettim13/status/1513430981369282560?ref_src=aimlessnews
And - https://twitter.com/JohnLeePettim13/status/1513430993276973059?ref_src=aimlessnews
Rugby streaker - https://nypost.com/2022/04/11/rugby-streaker-javon-jackson-dumped-by-boyfriend-disgrace/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Saudi TV - https://twitter.com/AsaadHannaa/status/1513681354348716035?ref_src=aimlessnews
Babylon Bee - https://babylonbee.com/news/blm-leaders-call-for-renewed-protests-this-summer-after-finding-a-fantastic-beach-house-for-sale-on-zillow/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1512993096891478018?ref_src=aimlessnews
Song - Sex Offender Shuffle - https://youtu.be/4j4Do1HYLMg
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
The Best News Aggregate Site On The Web - Whatfinger News - https://www.whatfinger.com/
Surety Bonds Will Bring These Tyrants Down - https://bondsforthewin.com/
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Sources used in video:
Watch The Water, Dr. Ardus and Stew Peters - https://rumble.com/v10mnew-live-world-premiere-watch-the-water.html
I guess microchip implants aren't conspiracy anymore - https://www.bbc.com/news/business-61008730?ref_src=aimlessnews
Philly reinstitutes masks, this is about midterm elections - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/04/go-philly-reimposes-indoor-mask-mandate/?ref_src=aimlessnews
The most incompetent admin ever - https://resistthemainstream.org/watch-pete-buttigieg-tries-to-take-down-desantis-on-the-view-but-it-backfires-spectacularly/?ref_src=aimlessnews
How Zuckerberg bought an election - https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/03/31/documentary-blows-the-lid-off-the-400-million-zuckerberg-effort-to-elect-biden/?ref_src=aimlessnews
This is how they cheated, deep dive thread - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/this-is-how-they-cheated-true-the-vote-has-the-receipts-on-video/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Something is up with the Hunter laptop - https://resistthemainstream.org/rep-jim-jordan-notices-a-shift-in-hunter-biden-story-something-is-up/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Rush predicted Obama would give the word to remove Biden - https://rightnewswire.com/rush-limbaugh-predicted-this-is-what-would-cause-barack-obama-to-force-joe-biden-to-resign/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Staged war photos, something is up with this - https://defiantamerica.com/photos-elaborate-staged-photoshoots-in-the-middle-of-a-war-zone-are-almost-impossible-yet-heres-zelensky-making-one/?ref_src=aimlessnews
This doesn't go along with the deep state plan - https://www.sciencealert.com/scientists-rewind-the-age-of-human-skin-cells-back-30-years?ref_src=aimlessnews
Seriously, where are these teachers coming from - https://nypost.com/2022/04/11/california-teacher-arrested-for-allegedly-molesting-students/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Another green energy fail - https://twitter.com/JohnLeePettim13/status/1513430981369282560?ref_src=aimlessnews
And - https://twitter.com/JohnLeePettim13/status/1513430993276973059?ref_src=aimlessnews
Rugby streaker - https://nypost.com/2022/04/11/rugby-streaker-javon-jackson-dumped-by-boyfriend-disgrace/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Saudi TV - https://twitter.com/AsaadHannaa/status/1513681354348716035?ref_src=aimlessnews
Babylon Bee - https://babylonbee.com/news/blm-leaders-call-for-renewed-protests-this-summer-after-finding-a-fantastic-beach-house-for-sale-on-zillow/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1512993096891478018?ref_src=aimlessnews
Song - Sex Offender Shuffle - https://youtu.be/4j4Do1HYLMg
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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