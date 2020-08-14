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'Do Not Trust The Medical Or The National Security Establishment!' With Guest Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.
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214 views • August 14, 2020
RonPaulLibertyReport

Nephew of President John F. Kennedy, son of Robert F. Kennedy, and tireless crusader against the tyranny of the mainstream medical establishment, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. joins today's Liberty Report to discuss his startling discoveries about who really killed his father and uncle...and why. Plus, Mr. Kennedy, an environmental lawyer, has been among the most vocal and most successful opponents of the mainstream medical establishment, driven by big Pharma to inoculate and medicate everything that moves. He tells the Liberty Report how he very reluctantly decided to dedicate his career to fighting the mandatory vaccines that have resulted in so many documented injuries to the recipients.

Mr. Kennedy's Children's Health Defense can be found at http://www.childrenshealthdefense.org
He can also be found on Instagram: @robertfkennedyjr
Keywords
bookchildrensciencefdacdcautismsuicidefluvaccineronpaullibertyreportwatermercuryfishdeathspollutionfaucichronic diseasealcoholstudiesjrrobert f kennedycovid-19institute of medicinenational security establishment
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