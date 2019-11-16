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Owen Shroyer And Alex Jones Are Live Covering The Conviction Of Roger Stone - War Room Full Show
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38 views • November 16, 2019
Alex Jones joins the War Room to discuss the railroading of Roger Stone and the immediate threat to America. Other guests include Joe Biggs and Tyler Nixon to discuss what they saw in the court room and Lee Stranahan to discuss the real Russian collusion. Owen Shroyer's head nearly explodes as he discusses the guilty verdict of his friend and former co-host Roger Stone a can't miss war room. Callers weigh in on their fears for the future of America. The Black Friday sales have arrived early! Get up to 70% off our hottest products as well as free-shipping and double Patriot Points while the sale lasts!"
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