Head of DPR, Denis Pushilin - After the Heavy Shelling in Donetsk Today - Announced Additional Involvement of Russian Troops to Fight Ukrainian Artillery. 061322

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Pushilin announced additional involvement of Russian troops to fight Ukrainian artillery
The head of the DPR, Denis Pushilin, said that additional forces would be drawn to suppress the artillery of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in connection with the unprecedented massive shelling of Donetsk by Ukrainian artillery
“The enemy has crossed all the lines, in connection with this, additional forces of the allied forces and, first of all, the Russian Federation will be involved,” Pushilin said.
The head of the republic also instructed to transfer the working staff of enterprises and organizations of the city to remote work for the coming days.