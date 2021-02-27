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PART 1 WINS IN GA & AZ; CPAC VS MAGA RAND PAUL GRILLS HEALTH SEC NOMINEE 2/26/21
Resistance Chicks
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42 views • February 27, 2021
On tonight's episode of this week's top #NewsStories with Leah and Michelle: #Gold & #silver dealer #StJoesphPartners said today with #SteveBannon that #PrayerAndFasting will be how we #SaveAmerica. #MrPotatoHead gets the spotlight... #Progressives aren't happy they aren't getting their $2,000 $StimulusChecks, instead #Biden is using US dollars to bomb #Syria ... Liberal feminist author & former Bill Clinton advisor #NaomiWolf on the importance of battling #COVID-fascism says: "Nowhere in the #Constitution does it say 'all this' can be suspended if there's a bad disease." Big wins in #GA and #AZ on 2020 #Election Judge Rules #MaricopaCounty must provide 2.1 Million Ballots From 2020 to Arizona Senate for audit. Tonight's show will be SO JAM PACKED we're not sure how to fit it all in!!!
Jesus told me silver but that was after he lead me to sell everything we owned to I moved back on our families land, small farm, original bought ***legally*** in 1930's with real Constitutional legalized only money...gold and silver money. New blog. Prophesy of Nixon set out to destroy the power of God we had in the 1960's I was there, PG here,I remember the power of God we had. Prophesy Interpretation, by the Spirit the Word of God Power of God in 1960's https://resistancechicks.blogspot.com/2021/02/prophesy-interpretation-by-spirit-word.html You might remember also. Time for old fogies to work for God. Save the country. We remember the power of God, Christianity. You are not retired but recalled to duty, to service congratulations! before the sexual feminist witchcraft takeover of America. old_fogey
Noun. old fogey (plural old fogies) (idiomatic) An old and over-conservative person.
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