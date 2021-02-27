PART 1 WINS IN GA & AZ; CPAC VS MAGA RAND PAUL GRILLS HEALTH SEC NOMINEE 2/26/21

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Jesus told me silver but that was after he lead me to sell everything we owned to I moved back on our families land, small farm, original bought ***legally*** in 1930's with real Constitutional legalized only money...gold and silver money. New blog. Prophesy of Nixon set out to destroy the power of God we had in the 1960's I was there, PG here,I remember the power of God we had. Prophesy Interpretation, by the Spirit the Word of God Power of God in 1960's https://resistancechicks.blogspot.com/2021/02/prophesy-interpretation-by-spirit-word.html You might remember also. Time for old fogies to work for God. Save the country. We remember the power of God, Christianity. You are not retired but recalled to duty, to service congratulations! before the sexual feminist witchcraft takeover of America. old_fogey
Noun. old fogey (plural old fogies) (idiomatic) An old and over-conservative person.