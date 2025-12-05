Israel-backed Gaza militia leader Yasser Abu Shabab reportedly killed in Rafah

Israeli media report that Yasser Abu Shabab, an Israeli-backed Palestinian militia leader and a key Hamas target, has been killed in Rafah.

There is still no confirmation from his group, family, or official channels.

Details surrounding his death and who was behind it remain unclear.

Abu Shabab had been accused of looting humanitarian aid trucks, which his group claimed to be protecting.

His reported killing raises questions over the delivery of 80 aid trucks and Israel’s use of proxy groups in Gaza.

He operated mainly near the Kerem Abu Salem crossing and led a militia active in southern Gaza.

Uncertainty persists over the impact on local dynamics as Gaza enters the next phase of the ceasefire.

Further Info:

https://www.thetruthseeker.co.uk/?p=319481

Mirrored - Al Jazeera

