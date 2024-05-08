Create New Account
Russia's Half-Ton Cluster Bomb RBK-500 Wiped Out Canadian & Polish Mercenaries In New York (UKRAINE)
The Prisoner
The fact that the Russian army is preparing for a breakthrough in this sector of the front is also confirmed by massive airstrikes in 'New York'. The fact is that the main base of the Ukrainian Armed Forces is located in the village of 'New York', where the main forces of the Ukrainian army are stationed on this sector of the front.................... ******************************************************

