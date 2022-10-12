I was strong, fit and healthy until the 2nd 💉. On January the 14th I collapsed in work was rushed to hospital by ambulance after having 6 seizures and spent 10 days in hospital and 3 days in ICU. I left in a wheelchair unable to walk unaided. Never have I ever had anything like this in my life. That day is when my life changed.

https://www.facebook.com/groups/446985117498405/permalink/465800012283582/

Source @VaccineInjuries.ca

