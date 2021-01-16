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1/16/2021 -- Earthquake activity picks up -- West Coast USA California + Oregon seismic activity due
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481 views • January 16, 2021
The West coast of the United States appears to have a bit of activity spreading out from the Juan De Fuca fracture zone,
spreading across the plate, dropping off near M4.0 range activity currently.
The frequency increase (number of quakes) as well as expected magnitude increase appears to be currently underway.
Expecting next level up, going up to M5.0 range or very close to it, along the shores of NW California. Additionally upper M4.0
range or larger due in TWO spots in Southern California, Lompoc and San Diego (between the two is LA and the oil pumping
operations currently moving as shown in this video).
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos
spreading across the plate, dropping off near M4.0 range activity currently.
The frequency increase (number of quakes) as well as expected magnitude increase appears to be currently underway.
Expecting next level up, going up to M5.0 range or very close to it, along the shores of NW California. Additionally upper M4.0
range or larger due in TWO spots in Southern California, Lompoc and San Diego (between the two is LA and the oil pumping
operations currently moving as shown in this video).
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos
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