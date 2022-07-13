‘This is a war of propaganda’: John Pilger on Ukraine and Assange | Talking Post with Yonden Lhatoo

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Jul 8, 2022
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for free here: https://sc.mp/subscribe-youtube Australian journalist, author and documentary filmmaker John Pilger has dedicated his life to the pursuit of truth and shining a light on inconvenient facts that often contradict the mainstream media narrative. In this episode of Talking Post, Pilger sits down with SCMP chief news editor Yonden Lhatoo to discuss the war in Ukraine, the West versus China and the plight of jailed WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. Support us: https://subscribe.scmp.com Follow us on: Website: https://www.scmp.com Facebook: https://facebook.com/scmp Twitter: https://twitter.com/scmpnews Instagram: https://instagram.com/scmpnews Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/sout... #scmp #TalkingPost #TalkingPostwithYondenLhatooShow less