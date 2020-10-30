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Important! What You Need To Know About The Truth!
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
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41 views • October 30, 2020
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Question: "How do you help a world (or someone) that believes it doesn't need your help? How do you save someone heading for the cliffs singing "I believe I can fly!"? I used to believe in the principle of non-involvement and only giving advice when the person/the world asks for it. What if the price of the mistake about too be made is too great?"

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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