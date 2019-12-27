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Israel Bombs Gaza For Xmas, Israel Threatens To Attack All Helping Iran & Saudis Bomb Yemen Market
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22 views • December 27, 2019
Welcome to The Daily Wrap Up, a concise show dedicated to bringing you the most relevant independent news, as we see it, from the last 24 hours.
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* * *
Israeli jets strike Gaza in retaliation after rocket siren forces Netanyahu to seek shelter
https://www.rt.com/news/476839-israel-retaliation-strikes-gaza/
https://twitter.com/IDF/status/1209920313477271552
Israeli expert says Iron Dome defence is a hoax
https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20140427-israeli-expert-says-iron-dome-defence-is-a-hoax/
https://twitter.com/IDF/status/1209997194364882947
https://twitter.com/basemn63/status/1209852275776204801
https://www.timesofisrael.com/facing-backlash-israel-says-itll-allow-christian-gazans-to-go-to-jerusalem/
Xmas In Iran
https://twitter.com/3sdiestanding/status/1209918703242039296
Israel's Military Chief Outlines Strategy For "Coming War" With Iran & Its Allies
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/israeli-military-chief-outlines-strategy-coming-war-irans-its-allies
Netanyahu Should Not Be Allowed to Start a War With Iran to Save Himself
https://www.haaretz.com/opinion/.premium-netanyahu-should-not-be-allowed-to-start-a-war-with-iran-to-save-himself-1.8319960
Iran Seizes US Made Weapons Used in Civil Unrest
https://www.veteranstoday.com/2019/12/25/iran-seizes-us-made-weapons-used-in-civil-unrest/
Venezuela Seizes ‘US Weapons Shipment’ As Trump Vows To Support ‘Noble Quest For Freedom’
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/top-news/venezuela-seizes-us-weapons-shipment-trump-vows-support-noble-quest-freedom/
Five Heavily Armed Suspected US Mercenaries Arrested In Haiti Amidst Unrest
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-02-19/five-heavily-armed-suspected-us-mercenaries-arrested-haiti-amidst-unrest
Saudi Artillery Strikes Kill 17 at Yemen Border Market
https://news.antiwar.com/2019/12/24/saudi-artillery-strikes-kill-17-at-yemen-border-market/
https://twitter.com/HussainBukhaiti/status/1209970390270926850?s=19
https://www.presstv.com/Detail/2019/12/24/614513/Oxfam-Britain-arms-sales-Saudi-led-coalition-Yemen
WaPo’s Afghan Papers Propagate Colonial Narrative of Noble Intentions Gone Awry
https://fair.org/home/wapos-afghan-papers-propagate-colonial-narrative-of-noble-intentions-gone-awry/
'They lie to you': Trump previously held private meetings with Navy SEALs to candidly discuss Afghanistan war
https://www.businessinsider.com/trump-navy-seal-private-meetings-afghanistan-war-2019-12
https://www.npr.org/2019/12/24/791130442/soldier-killed-in-afghanistan-makes-2019-deadliest-there-in-years-for-u-s
After Blowing $3 Trillion On Lies In Afghanistan, Congress Just Authorized A Trillion More For 2020
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/after-blowing-3-trillion-lies-afghanistan-congress-just-authorized-trillion-more-2020
#Israel #Iran #Afghanistan
"Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use."
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* * *
Israeli jets strike Gaza in retaliation after rocket siren forces Netanyahu to seek shelter
https://www.rt.com/news/476839-israel-retaliation-strikes-gaza/
https://twitter.com/IDF/status/1209920313477271552
Israeli expert says Iron Dome defence is a hoax
https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20140427-israeli-expert-says-iron-dome-defence-is-a-hoax/
https://twitter.com/IDF/status/1209997194364882947
https://twitter.com/basemn63/status/1209852275776204801
https://www.timesofisrael.com/facing-backlash-israel-says-itll-allow-christian-gazans-to-go-to-jerusalem/
Xmas In Iran
https://twitter.com/3sdiestanding/status/1209918703242039296
Israel's Military Chief Outlines Strategy For "Coming War" With Iran & Its Allies
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/israeli-military-chief-outlines-strategy-coming-war-irans-its-allies
Netanyahu Should Not Be Allowed to Start a War With Iran to Save Himself
https://www.haaretz.com/opinion/.premium-netanyahu-should-not-be-allowed-to-start-a-war-with-iran-to-save-himself-1.8319960
Iran Seizes US Made Weapons Used in Civil Unrest
https://www.veteranstoday.com/2019/12/25/iran-seizes-us-made-weapons-used-in-civil-unrest/
Venezuela Seizes ‘US Weapons Shipment’ As Trump Vows To Support ‘Noble Quest For Freedom’
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/top-news/venezuela-seizes-us-weapons-shipment-trump-vows-support-noble-quest-freedom/
Five Heavily Armed Suspected US Mercenaries Arrested In Haiti Amidst Unrest
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-02-19/five-heavily-armed-suspected-us-mercenaries-arrested-haiti-amidst-unrest
Saudi Artillery Strikes Kill 17 at Yemen Border Market
https://news.antiwar.com/2019/12/24/saudi-artillery-strikes-kill-17-at-yemen-border-market/
https://twitter.com/HussainBukhaiti/status/1209970390270926850?s=19
https://www.presstv.com/Detail/2019/12/24/614513/Oxfam-Britain-arms-sales-Saudi-led-coalition-Yemen
WaPo’s Afghan Papers Propagate Colonial Narrative of Noble Intentions Gone Awry
https://fair.org/home/wapos-afghan-papers-propagate-colonial-narrative-of-noble-intentions-gone-awry/
'They lie to you': Trump previously held private meetings with Navy SEALs to candidly discuss Afghanistan war
https://www.businessinsider.com/trump-navy-seal-private-meetings-afghanistan-war-2019-12
https://www.npr.org/2019/12/24/791130442/soldier-killed-in-afghanistan-makes-2019-deadliest-there-in-years-for-u-s
After Blowing $3 Trillion On Lies In Afghanistan, Congress Just Authorized A Trillion More For 2020
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/after-blowing-3-trillion-lies-afghanistan-congress-just-authorized-trillion-more-2020
#Israel #Iran #Afghanistan
"Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use."
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