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Glenn Beck admits he misjudged Donald Trump and says he feels so sorry.
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61 views • September 18, 2020
If you don't know Donald Trump then you need to watch this video. The media has painted him a certain way and Glenn was fooled until now. Knowing who you are voting for is important now that there's an election around the corner.
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