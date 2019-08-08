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How does your mobile phone work?
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7 views • August 08, 2019
For most of us, a mobile phone is a part of our lives, but I am sure your curious minds have always been struck by such questions as to how a mobile phone makes a call, and why there are different generations of mobile communications. Let’s explore the technology behind mobile communications.
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