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Have You SEEN the NEW Quarter Mankiller? Do You KNOW What 1 Peter 2:9 Says? Coincidence No WAY
Knowing Jesus and the Truth
Knowing Jesus and the Truth
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88 views • June 22, 2022

My mind is Obliterated ! LOL. BTW The Cherokee Use the 7 pointed star and the occult symbols are commonly used in MOST EVERY CULTURE    

How to become born again: https://www.brighteon.com/10927d90-cd7f-405b-9523-d4997787d955 or https://www.brighteon.com/c581a0aa-3fde-4089-b968-0228d212c032  

John 3: 3 Jesus answered and said unto him, "Verily, verily, I say unto thee, Except a man be born again, he cannot see the kingdom of God."

Acts 3: 19 "Repent therefore and be converted, that your sins may be blotted out, so that times of refreshing may come from the presence of the Lord."

Matthew 6: 14-15 "For if you forgive men their trespasses, your heavenly Father will also forgive you. But if you do not forgive men their trespasses, neither will your Father forgive your trespasses."

All Glory to Holy Lord Jesus Christ  

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godmessiahsaviorlovechristjesussalvationtestimonytruthraptureyeshuarepentanceholyrepentlordelredeemerabba
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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