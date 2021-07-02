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CITY MANDATES LIABILITY INSURANCE & “VIOLENCE FEE” FOR GUNOWNERS
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30 views • July 02, 2021
They don’t even know how much the violence fee will be yet. But it looks like it will be huge. And John Stossel talks about his experience trying to get a “carry permit” in NYC. There’s a way to get it that they don’t tell you about.
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