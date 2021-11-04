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BardsFM & Resistance Chicks: President Trump, Stop Pushing the Vaccine
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134 views • November 04, 2021
On the anniversary of the most fraudulent election in the history of our nation, Scott Kesterson of BardsFM joined us today in what could be the most POWERFUL show we have ever done.

Like millions of Americans, Scott, Leah and I have been avid supporters of President Trump! We have stood with him this past year fighting to expose the truth that the 2020 election was a complete fraud, no matter what that has done to our reputations.

However, like millions of Americans, and people around the world- doctors, scientists, researchers, front line workers, and even friends and neighbors, it has been proven without a doubt that these "vaccines" are not safe. Hundreds of thousands, (likely more) have been injured due to these vaccines, and tens of thousands (likely more) have been killed. It must stop. It is time that we the people call on President Trump to stop promoting this vaccine. But even more than that, he needs to tell everyone about the injuries, he needs to direct the public to the treatments that ARE working and saving lives, like Ivermectin and Fluvoxamine. Dr. Syed Haider (see our interview with him here) has treated over 4,000 acute Covid-19 patients with Ivermectin and Fluvoxamine, only 5 of which went to the hospital, but NONE of them died.
Read More:
https://www.resistancechicks.com/news/bardsfm-resistance-chicks-president-trump-stop-pushing-the-vaccine/
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Use code CHICKS at reawakeningseries.com for 10% off and to be entered for a chance to WIN 2 VIP tickets to the REAWAKEN AMERICA TOUR and get an exclusive BACKSTAGE PASS to meet Gen. Flynn and the other speakers.

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Keywords
vaccinesfaithvaccine deathsvaccine safetyvaccine reactionscovid 19plandemicbards of warivermectinscott kestersonbardsfmcovid treatmentsfluvoxamine
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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