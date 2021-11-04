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Like millions of Americans, Scott, Leah and I have been avid supporters of President Trump! We have stood with him this past year fighting to expose the truth that the 2020 election was a complete fraud, no matter what that has done to our reputations.
However, like millions of Americans, and people around the world- doctors, scientists, researchers, front line workers, and even friends and neighbors, it has been proven without a doubt that these "vaccines" are not safe. Hundreds of thousands, (likely more) have been injured due to these vaccines, and tens of thousands (likely more) have been killed. It must stop. It is time that we the people call on President Trump to stop promoting this vaccine. But even more than that, he needs to tell everyone about the injuries, he needs to direct the public to the treatments that ARE working and saving lives, like Ivermectin and Fluvoxamine. Dr. Syed Haider (see our interview with him here) has treated over 4,000 acute Covid-19 patients with Ivermectin and Fluvoxamine, only 5 of which went to the hospital, but NONE of them died.
Read More:
https://www.resistancechicks.com/news/bardsfm-resistance-chicks-president-trump-stop-pushing-the-vaccine/
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