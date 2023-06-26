DEL BIGTREE The Highwire | RFK JR. ON PETER HOTEZ: ‘I DON’T THINK HE’D SURVIVE A DEBATE’
Robert F Kennedy, Jr., joins Del to address the Twitter-storm that erupted this week after his appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience. Rogan asked Dr. Peter Hotez to debate RFK Jr., pledging $100,000 to the charity of Hotez’s choosing. This came after Hotez put out a tweet saying he was upset with Kennedy being allowed on Rogan's show. Others joined the charity pledge, and now more than $2.6 million is on the line. RFK Jr. explains why he thinks Hotez will never debate him.
source:
https://rumble.com/v2w01h8-rfk-jr.-on-peter-hotez-i-dont-think-hed-survive-a-debate.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=6
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.