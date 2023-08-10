BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Kiev’s Counteroffensive Brings Victories To Russia
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10269 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
140 views • August 10, 2023

The Ukrainian counteroffensive brings new victories, though for the Russian armed forces. While the Ukrainian military continues to burn NATO military equipment on the fronts of Zaporozhye and Donetsk People’s Republic, Russian forces are moving forward on the northern fronts of Donbass.

The Russian army is gradually advancing towards Kupyansk. Battles are ongoing in the area of Sinkovka, Olshany and Liman Pervyi.

After the village of Novoselovskoe came under the full Russian control, they paved their way for further attacks on Kupyansk not only from the northern and northeastern direction, but also from the east and southeast.

Russian assault detachments continue their offensive on a broad front, achieving new tactical successes.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defence, over the past day, the Russian military captured five strongpoints, four observation posts and defeated up to a platoon of infantry in the area of Olshana. At least 6 Ukrainian counterattacks were repelled in the area.

Amid the Russian offensive, Ukrainians are beginning to evacuate the local population, preparing for the battle for Kupyansk. The local authorities called on residents in the territories controlled by Ukraine to “make a decision on evacuation.” Preparations are underway for the mandatory removal of residents and the forced evacuation of children.

In his turn, the commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Syrsky, was reportedly appointed to lead the defense of Kupyansk.

Retreating at the front, the Ukrainian military is intensifying the terror of the civilian population of Russia.

Massive shelling, including with cluster munitions, is intensifying in the Donetsk city agglomeration. Over the past day, the deaths of at least four civilians, including a four-year-old child, have been confirmed. On the morning of August 10, another man was killed after a Ukrainian shell hit his apartment.

Ukrainian drones continue to raid deep into the Russian rear. On August 10, two drones flying towards Moscow were destroyed by air defense forces in the sky over the Maloyaroslavsky district of the Kaluga region and over the Odintsovo district of the Moscow region.

Another 11 UAVs targeted the city of Sevastopol in Crimea. Two UAVs were shot down by Russian air defenses, nine more were suppressed by electronic warfare means.

On August 9, 2 UAVS were shot down on the outskirts of Moscow. On the same day, a Ukrainian strike UAV, which was heading for the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, was intercepted in the area of Energodar.

In response, Russian drones and missiles visited Ukraine. At night, an oil depot near Dubno was destroyed after a “massive drone attack” in the Rivne region. Ukrainian President Zelensky reported another missile strike in Zaporozhye.

Ukrainian attacks on Russian civilians, including in the regions that Kiev lost, mark the desperation of the Ukrainian military. The growing losses and the defeated counteroffensive will one day turn into Russian large-scaled attacks in all directions. Kupyansk has already become the first one.

Support SouthFront:

BITCOIN (BTC): bc1qctv99yh0ewg6x5r9fy5e7lqm28t9rza4h4cy4k
BITCOIN CASH (BCH): qpayzr89x3yul8924uqf6fjx6jcjklfcw5vm2dxp7r
MONERO (XMR): 84eCJf22Yz39rHwoz6vf3hdcWmbCY336eAUoLXpSj1Q3boP8crzKdDq3R5f72RjFmTJBctSH6DFRuPmEaWiQP59mBzoG2sN
PAYPAL, WESTERN UNION etc: write to [email protected] , [email protected]

Mirrored : SOUTH FRONT

Keywords
russiaukrainedonbasssouth frontdpr
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Russian Intelligence Chief Warns of Real Risk of Large-Scale Conflict in Eurasia

Russian Intelligence Chief Warns of Real Risk of Large-Scale Conflict in Eurasia

Garrison Vance
U.S. Extends Middle East Troop Deployments Into 2027 as Iran War Drags On

U.S. Extends Middle East Troop Deployments Into 2027 as Iran War Drags On

Belle Carter
Putin hails 12% trade jump as Indonesian president makes second Russia trip of 2026

Putin hails 12% trade jump as Indonesian president makes second Russia trip of 2026

Cassie B.
Gallup Poll: 89% of Americans View Government Corruption as Widespread

Gallup Poll: 89% of Americans View Government Corruption as Widespread

Garrison Vance
SCO Summit in Bishkek Showcases Expanding Eurasian Bloc

SCO Summit in Bishkek Showcases Expanding Eurasian Bloc

Garrison Vance
Antiwar.com Urges Support, Cites Troop Peril and Pentagon Priorities

Antiwar.com Urges Support, Cites Troop Peril and Pentagon Priorities

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy