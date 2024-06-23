BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Fighting for your home! (mirrored)
Contrarian
Contrarian
1975 followers
Follow
120 views • 10 months ago

Mirrored from YouTube channel Richard Vobes at:-

https://youtu.be/UO7V98Pyw0w?si=3A_oj6ygfCYjBz-J

22 Jun 2024 #theft #property #banks

David James is having his property stolen by the bank. He joins me to expalin how this is possible.


LINKS:


David's Youtube Channel:

https://www.youtube.com/@DavidJamesFARR-jx5gk

David's Facebook Page: 

https://www.facebook.com/davidjamesfarr

David's other Facebook page: 

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100091774777037


-------------------------------------------------------------------

#theft #property #banks


Keywords
housefraudbankstheftpropertyhomemortgagestealinglendingunlawful possessionunlawful eviction
