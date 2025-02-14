Leftist Operative Makes Verbal Threats Of Overthrow Of US In Reprisal For DOGE Audits-Prepare For Violence

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Mike Benz with Shawn Ryan. He covers Eisen's remarks and what that could mean for US citizens in the first 10 or 15 minutes-https://rumble.com/v6kg2js-mike-benz-usaid-funding-cia-backed-mercenaries-shawn-ryan-show-episode-170.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp Bowne report, dems want to rape and murder Trump-https://banned.video/watch?id=67ae243b4c4a10c428214d06 Mike Benz on DOGE and pentagon-https://x.com/AutismCapital/status/1889851950189125656 Rep Brian Mast destroys CNN on their lies about DOGE-https://x.com/kylenabecker/status/1890202307763270066 Mixup 98 on youtube re Rock Island budget 1911-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RDm1Y4R4r7Q The only book I own that has meat cutting tips in it-https://www.amazon.com/Gut-Cut-Cook-Processing-Preparing/dp/1440203709