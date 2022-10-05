Musk proposes Ukraine peace plan

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RT
October 4, 2022
Elon Musk has put forward a plan to end the conflict in Ukraine, proposing to re-do the referendums under UN observation, and acknowledge Crimea as historically a part of Russia, sparking heated debate online, and a particularly fierce Ukrainian response.
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