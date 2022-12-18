24min from Reiner Fuellmich - Suddenly changed - Personality-changes after mRNA-injection

24 min from below link - ICIC 1st Session Reiner Fuellmich interview - Prof. Dr. med. Sucharit Bhakdi reported about new findings concerning the effects of the mRNA-vaccine technologies Journalist Dr. Naomi Wolf explains what this looks like in real life and Psychiatrist Dr. Peter Breggin explains how there are disturbing parallels to the effects of lobotomy
https://rumble.com/v1ub5nk-reiner-fuellmich-suddenly-changed-personality-changes-after-mrna-injection.html
