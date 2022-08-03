Pharmakeia - The Sorcerer's Wand (Documentary)

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Jim Crenshaw
Volume 1 of the "Invading the Castle of the Dragon" series explores some of the subtle and dangerous connections between the modern 'system of the Caduceus' and the history and origin of ancient sorcery. This documentary will challenge your comfort zone and open your understanding to the dangers lurking within your hospital and medicine cabinet! This is the Internet version for free to copy and share with others.
Hard copies are also available at www.swiftrunnerministries.com
Source: CitizenoftheRealm: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/AASrhcaNUt6w/
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/haic0iCc4gN1/