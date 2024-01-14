Create New Account
Fusion of Human and Machine - Our golden future?
Under the motto of "improving the state of the world," the World Economic Forum in Davos meets annually, bringing together top-ranking personalities. One might think that real do-gooders are at work here. But are care robots, the merging of man and machine, etc. really the golden future we imagine, and what role does convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein play in this? 

www.kla.tv/18396

Keywords
transhumanismusdigitalizationgeneticengineering

