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The Day After The Uvalde School Shooting, a woman armed with a pistol killed a Mass Shooter who Fired a Rifle into a crowd during a party, police say.
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21 views • June 07, 2022
The Day After The Uvalde School Shooting, a Woman Armed With a Pistol Killed a Mass Shooter who fired a rifle into a crowd during a party, police say.
A woman with a handgun literally stopped a mass shooting, and none of the major mainstream media outlets have even mentioned it.
The mainstream media doesn't want you to know the truth about guns in this country because they can't get you on board with more gun control laws if they're constantly showing you story after story of good guys and girls with guns stopping bad guys/girls with guns.
A woman with a handgun literally stopped a mass shooting, and none of the major mainstream media outlets have even mentioned it.
The mainstream media doesn't want you to know the truth about guns in this country because they can't get you on board with more gun control laws if they're constantly showing you story after story of good guys and girls with guns stopping bad guys/girls with guns.
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