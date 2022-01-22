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A Man Urgently Needing A Kidney Transplant Has Been Denied A Transplant Because He’s Unvaxxed
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61 views • January 22, 2022
A man urgently needing a kidney transplant has been denied a transplant because he’s unvaxxed.
As we've said from the start, medical apartheid was always part of the plan.
There is literally no reason, in a hospital setting, to deny this man his transplant, other than sheer discrimination.
As we've said from the start, medical apartheid was always part of the plan.
There is literally no reason, in a hospital setting, to deny this man his transplant, other than sheer discrimination.
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