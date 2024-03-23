Video of the last terrorist that was captured in BryanskThe video before this one was out of order, this is when he was first captured. On the last vid he is covered in blood. haha.

adding...

⚡️The FSB officers were given the task by their leadership to take everyone involved in the terrorist attack ALIVE. Several sources of the Base report this.

As a result of the operation, thanks to competent and prompt actions, the security forces managed to complete this task: all four terrorists who attacked people in Crocus were detained.

At the same time, intelligence officers were able to quickly identify the shooters’ accomplices. This helped to find out the terrorists' route in time.

In addition, according to the Base, FSB officers instructed operational services to pay attention to phones lost in Crocus City Hall. Thanks to this, it was soon possible to actually find the phone number of one of the terrorists in the hall. This discovery should help identify everyone involved in the crime.

AND...

The head of the United Russia faction in the State Duma, Vasiliev, said that regarding the death penalty a decision will be made that meets the expectations of society.

It is no big secret that, according to most polls, 70+ percent of the population is not against lifting the moratorium on the use of the death penalty for especially serious crimes - as a rule, this means terrorism and pedophile maniacs.