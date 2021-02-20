VIDEO OF FORCED COVID VACCINATIONS IN GERMAN NURSING HOMES

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Attorney Reiner Fuellmich published with a whistleblower who works in a nursing home where several residents were injected with the experimental COVID mRNA shots against their will, and where many of them died a short time later.
Fuellmich: "It looks more and more as though we’re dealing with homicide, and maybe even murder."